Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

RDWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of RDWR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,779. Radware has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $76.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.35 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,842,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,738,000 after purchasing an additional 860,799 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Radware in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,744,000. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in Radware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,910,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Radware by 459.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 200,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Radware by 44.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 180,558 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

