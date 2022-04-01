Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives $137.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.79.

RL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,688,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $557,228,000 after acquiring an additional 216,590 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RL traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.44. The stock had a trading volume of 883,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.55. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $100.44 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

