Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RANI stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Rani Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,869,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 41,578 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

