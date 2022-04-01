Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of RANI stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Rani Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.
Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
