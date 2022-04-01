Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Posts Earnings Results

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ RANI opened at $13.50 on Friday. Rani Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 41,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

