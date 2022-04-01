Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RAT. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,595 ($33.99) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.06) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,170 ($28.43) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.47) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,270 ($29.74).

Rathbone Brothers stock opened at GBX 1,980 ($25.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,752.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,888.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. Rathbone Brothers has a 12-month low of GBX 1,426.08 ($18.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,090 ($27.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share. This is a positive change from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $27.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 0.57%.

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

