Raymond James Raises SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $57.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE:SM opened at $38.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 779.16 and a beta of 5.50.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.01%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,925. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

