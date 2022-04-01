Raymond James Reiterates C$3.50 Price Target for Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) received a C$3.50 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.54.

Marathon Gold stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.68. 239,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.73. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$683.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.00.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

