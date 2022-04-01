Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Short Interest Down 17.2% in March

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 14,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.18. The company had a trading volume of 79,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,753,543. The firm has a market cap of $147.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $76.07 and a 1-year high of $104.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,023,000 after acquiring an additional 301,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,633,000 after acquiring an additional 457,386 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,070,000 after buying an additional 2,149,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.