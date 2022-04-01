Raze Network (RAZE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $573,711.00

Raze Network (RAZE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $573,711.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00047407 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,435.26 or 0.07400219 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,423.34 or 1.00004874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00046935 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,365,954 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars.

