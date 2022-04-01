RBB Bancorp to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RBB Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

RBB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.49. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 37.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 148.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

