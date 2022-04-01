Realty Income (NYSE:O) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income has a one year low of $63.42 and a one year high of $74.60.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Realty Income by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 120,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

