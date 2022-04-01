Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is an information services and human resources company. It offers recruitment advertisement, employment placement, staffing, education, housing and real estate, bridal, travel, dining, beauty, automobiles and others. Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Recruit alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCRRF opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.21. Recruit has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $71.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Recruit ( OTCMKTS:RCRRF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Recruit had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 22.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Recruit will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recruit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recruit (RCRRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.