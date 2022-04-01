RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.25.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ:RDHL traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 834 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $134.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.77. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32.

RedHill Biopharma ( NASDAQ:RDHL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 113.98% and a negative return on equity of 379.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 10.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma (Get Rating)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.