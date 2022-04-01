Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RWT. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Shares of RWT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,891. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 38.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 41,142 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

