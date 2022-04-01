Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 1,464 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,287 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $8,513,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 36,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

