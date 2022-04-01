Regentatlantic Capital LLC Grows Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of AES stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The AES Co. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $28.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

