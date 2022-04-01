Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $353,000 Stock Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 20.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,064,000 after purchasing an additional 524,783 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,001 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 283.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,567 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.44.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

