Regentatlantic Capital LLC Invests $323,000 in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 465,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,162,000 after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 357,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 89,638 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 277,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 70,888 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $55.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.34. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $63.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.