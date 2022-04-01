Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,224 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,494 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 647.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $210,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $437,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $415,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,530 shares of company stock worth $6,603,523. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EA opened at $126.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.37. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

