Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.21.

NYSE RF traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 346,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,882,601. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 193.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 81,128 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $85,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Regions Financial by 28.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Regions Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

