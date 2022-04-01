ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Gap Up to $7.99

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.99, but opened at $8.30. ReNew Energy Global shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 1,752 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RNW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ReNew Energy Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global plc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,161,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,500,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 10,402.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419,064 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth $56,561,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,535,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after buying an additional 1,260,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

