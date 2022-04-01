Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REGI. Cowen lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,380. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $881.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.17 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Renewable Energy Group (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.