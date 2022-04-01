Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.450-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$5.000 EPS.
Several research firms have recently commented on RCII. Raymond James cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.
Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.55. The company had a trading volume of 23,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.67. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $67.76.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 68.00%.
In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.
About Rent-A-Center (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
