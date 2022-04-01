Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 77,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In other news, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $25,224.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $3,745,288.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,388,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 50,098 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 230.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average of $50.37. Republic Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.69 and a 12 month high of $57.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.97 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 26.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBCAA. Hovde Group cut Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Republic Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.