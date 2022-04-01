Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRBK. TheStreet raised Republic First Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic First Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of FRBK stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.97. 4,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,234. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.01. Republic First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Republic First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FRBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Republic First Bancorp news, insider Jay M. Neilon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $25,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,606 shares of company stock valued at $148,236. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 31,695 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 22,196 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

