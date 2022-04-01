Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Triumph Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TBK. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $94.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.34. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $69.01 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after buying an additional 372,573 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $689,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 85,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

