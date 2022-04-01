Research Analysts Offer Predictions for HomeStreet, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $47.38 on Thursday. HomeStreet has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.00.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $4,997,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 27,061 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after buying an additional 204,160 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in HomeStreet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

