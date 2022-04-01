Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Nuvalent Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Nuvalent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.39) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.32). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nuvalent’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04).

Shares of NUVL opened at $13.89 on Thursday. Nuvalent has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $40.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

