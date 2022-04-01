Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TMC the metals company Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for TMC the metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for TMC the metals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

TMC the metals stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. TMC the metals has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,723,000. Loews Corp bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,055,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,852,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Craig Shesky acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Hall acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $59,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,010 over the last three months.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

