Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN – Get Rating) will announce $600,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year sales of $2.20 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.65 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $15.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Resonant.

Get Resonant alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on RESN. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resonant to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Resonant by 2,871.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Resonant by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Resonant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Resonant during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RESN remained flat at $$4.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $301.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.24. Resonant has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58.

About Resonant (Get Rating)

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resonant (RESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.