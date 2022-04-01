REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 19,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 305,288 shares.The stock last traded at $13.55 and had previously closed at $13.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REV Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. REV Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in REV Group by 94.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in REV Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in REV Group by 13,784.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in REV Group by 99,137.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

