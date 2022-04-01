Reviewing Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) and Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) and Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Financial and Enterprise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Financial 40.23% 14.09% 1.53% Enterprise Bancorp 25.23% 12.39% 0.96%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lakeland Financial and Enterprise Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Enterprise Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lakeland Financial presently has a consensus price target of $58.91, indicating a potential downside of 19.30%. Given Lakeland Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lakeland Financial is more favorable than Enterprise Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lakeland Financial and Enterprise Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Financial $237.94 million 7.92 $95.73 million $3.74 19.52 Enterprise Bancorp $167.14 million 2.89 $42.17 million $3.49 11.50

Lakeland Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Bancorp. Enterprise Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Enterprise Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lakeland Financial pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enterprise Bancorp pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Enterprise Bancorp has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.4% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats Enterprise Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Financial (Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company also offers retail and merchant credit card services; corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, and trust services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; and mobile business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 51 offices in fifteen counties, including 45 offices in northern Indiana and six offices in central Indiana. Lakeland Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

About Enterprise Bancorp (Get Rating)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions. The company was founded by George L. Duncan in 1996 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

