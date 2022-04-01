ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

RWLK stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,122. ReWalk Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.90.

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 213.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 154,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $156,358.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 584,046 shares of company stock valued at $599,173. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 402,225 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 60,257 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

