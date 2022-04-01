Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rexel from €25.00 ($27.47) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of RXEEY stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $21.83. 566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.97. Rexel has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $24.42.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. It operates through Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

