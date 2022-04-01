Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

REXR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

NYSE REXR opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $81.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day moving average of $69.63. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,782 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,381,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,393,000 after purchasing an additional 410,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,251,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,377,000 after purchasing an additional 959,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,759,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,121,000 after purchasing an additional 331,383 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

