Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.74) to GBX 5,900 ($77.29) in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.81) to GBX 4,850 ($63.53) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,320.06.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $81.83. The company had a trading volume of 174,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,156. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day moving average of $70.07.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $4.785 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $12,622,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,033 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

