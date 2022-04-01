Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 35,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 610,593 shares.The stock last traded at $6.58 and had previously closed at $6.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 75.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Riskified Ltd will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Riskified by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in Riskified by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 85,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

