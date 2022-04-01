Robert Lonergan Sells 2,200 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $181.83 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.89 and a 1-year high of $184.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on AIZ shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

