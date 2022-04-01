Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Coverage Initiated at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a sector weight rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Roblox from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $46.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average is $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion and a PE ratio of -42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Roblox has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $141.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. Analysts expect that Roblox will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,053.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

