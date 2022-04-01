Rockland Trust Co. Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $76.38 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.94 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average of $77.77.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

