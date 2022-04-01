Rockland Trust Co. Makes New $219,000 Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $84.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

