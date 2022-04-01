Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Rogers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.75.

Shares of NYSE ROG traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $273.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,228. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.12. Rogers has a twelve month low of $172.84 and a twelve month high of $274.17.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $230.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.30 million. Rogers had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rogers will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Rogers by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Rogers by 12.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Rogers by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

