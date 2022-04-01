Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 370 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ROG. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 425 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 365 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group set a CHF 345 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 394.62.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

