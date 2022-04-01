Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 425 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a CHF 425 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROG. UBS Group set a CHF 345 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a CHF 415 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 425 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 394.62.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

