Romeo Power Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RMO)

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,100 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 130% compared to the typical volume of 3,521 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RMO shares. BTIG Research cut Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Romeo Power in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Romeo Power stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.87 million, a PE ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.58. Romeo Power has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $13.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38.

In other Romeo Power news, major shareholder Borgwarner Inc sold 1,155,000 shares of Romeo Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $2,102,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 3,925,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,933 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Romeo Power by 106.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,557,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,936 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Romeo Power by 788.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,662,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,302 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Romeo Power by 30.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,218,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Romeo Power by 71.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 773,911 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Romeo Power by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,297,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 706,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Romeo Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

