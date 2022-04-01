Roubaix Capital LLC Acquires 20,214 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,214 shares during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing makes up about 2.7% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.85% of Modine Manufacturing worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 226,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 757,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 199,368 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 32.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,385. The company has a market capitalization of $462.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $502.20 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOD. StockNews.com began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.

