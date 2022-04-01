Roubaix Capital LLC Buys Shares of 76,172 Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,000. Domo comprises 2.3% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of Domo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Domo by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 13.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 670,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,609,000 after purchasing an additional 80,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 396,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 29.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 385,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,537,000 after purchasing an additional 86,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

DOMO stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,497. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $60.97. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 2.69.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $970,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $175,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,113 shares of company stock worth $3,352,511. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

