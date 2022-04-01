Roubaix Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Roubaix Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,021 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.89% of Mayville Engineering worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of MEC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 881 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,447. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $186.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 0.51. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

