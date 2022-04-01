Roubaix Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Roubaix Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,960 shares during the quarter. Materion comprises about 3.4% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Materion worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Materion by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Materion by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Materion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Materion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Materion in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Materion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTRN stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,318. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day moving average of $83.21. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $64.48 and a 52 week high of $96.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Materion had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

