Royal Bank of Canada Increases Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$85.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.56.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $61.98 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.66.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.592 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208,399 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,124,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,542 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $608,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,105,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

